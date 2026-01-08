(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval District Washington Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    The annual U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command force protection exercise, Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026, is coming. All Navy installations in the continental U.S. are preparing to test their readiness and respond to potential threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 08:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    force protection
    Citadel Shield Solid Curtain
    Naval Security Forces (NSF)

