The annual U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command force protection exercise, Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026, is coming. All Navy installations in the continental U.S. are preparing to test their readiness and respond to potential threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993202
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483475
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval District Washington Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.