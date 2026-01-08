Naval District Washington Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The annual U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command force protection exercise, Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2026, is coming. All Navy installations in the continental U.S. are preparing to test their readiness and respond to potential threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)