NATO’s presence in Poland (master)

Synopsis

NATO’s forces in Poland stand guard over the Suwalki Gap, a strategic stretch of land that links Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with Allied territory. From its base in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, a US-led multinational battlegroup trains relentlessly to rapidly reinforce NATO Allies in the event of a crisis. Heavy tanks provide highly mobile firepower, while a British Army reconnaissance detachment gives the battlegroup its eyes and ears. Romanian air defence vehicles guard against airborne threats. If needed, the NATO battlegroup can absorb thousands of additional soldiers to expand in size to a brigade. Poland is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance.



Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel William Branch, US Army “We train together so that we can fight together as part of a collective defence. We are all from different nations, with different allegiances, but we have one thing in common, and that is our mission to protect the eastern front of NATO.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IN POLAND —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel William Branch, US Army "The mission is to conduct interoperability exercises to become more collective in our ability to be able to defend into the future.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — THOUSANDS OF TROOPS DOZENS OF TANKS HEAVY ARTILLERY AND AIR DEFENCE ALLIED FIGHTER JETS PATROL THE SKIES —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Colonel Anders Gustafsson, Swedish Air Force “What we want to do is show that of course we’re here for you, to defend you. That’s deterrence. And we’re ready to support you.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IS STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES EVEN FURTHER MORE JETS AND AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS PROTECTING AGAINST ANY THREAT COMING FROM THE SKIES —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel William Branch, US Army “By us being here, I think we reassure our Allies. We deter our adversaries. But most importantly, we provide an attitude, a difference in the way that we fight.”