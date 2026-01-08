(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise BROLL

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and the 61st Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a crash-rescue training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The exercise tested coordinated response procedures for evacuating and caring for simulated patients and aircrew following a notional aircraft landing mishap. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993198
    VIRIN: 260107-F-F3301-7865
    Filename: DOD_111483452
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise BROLL, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Fire Department, 61st Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

