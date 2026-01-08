386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise BROLL

Members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and the 61st Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a crash-rescue training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The exercise tested coordinated response procedures for evacuating and caring for simulated patients and aircrew following a notional aircraft landing mishap. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|01.06.2026
|01.16.2026 07:46
|B-Roll
|993198
|260107-F-F3301-7865
|DOD_111483452
|00:01:45
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|2
