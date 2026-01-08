(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The KC-135's extended flight time and its aircrew's night vision capabilities allows it to refuel aircraft any time of the day or night, while the P-8A supports maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations promoting regional stability and security within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026
