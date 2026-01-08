A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. The KC-135’s extended flight time and its aircrew’s night vision capabilities allows it to refuel aircraft any time of the day or night, while the P-8A supports maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations promoting regional stability and security within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 07:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993197
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-OE100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483447
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 74 EARS conducts air refueling mission within CENTCOM, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
