    74th EARS conducts aerial refueling mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts an air refueling mission for F-15E Strike Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 14, 2025. The KC-135 has the ability to refuel multiple aircraft, extending flight time for aircraft within the AOR, while the F-15 and F-16 platforms support a range of kinetic operations as needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993194
    VIRIN: 251214-F-OE100-7001
    Filename: DOD_111483386
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    74th EARS

