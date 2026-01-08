Explosive ordinance disposal participates in Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

628th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal reports to examine a possible explosive threat within a bag during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 13, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston participated in the CRE, testing their ability to execute base operations during a simulated stressed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
