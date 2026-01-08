(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barrier deployment b-roll stringer for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The 628th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel place concrete barriers across the installation to delay and deter potential threats during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 14, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston participate in the CRE, testing their ability to execute base operations during a simulated stressed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993179
    VIRIN: 260114-F-RS563-8675
    Filename: DOD_111483108
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barrier deployment b-roll stringer for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Charleston
    628th CES
    628th Air Base Wing
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video