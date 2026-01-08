Barrier deployment b-roll stringer for Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 628th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel place concrete barriers across the installation to delay and deter potential threats during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, Jan. 14, 2026. U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Charleston participate in the CRE, testing their ability to execute base operations during a simulated stressed environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)