Team Fairchild 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the course of 2025, Team Fairchild completed numerous exercises and readiness inspections in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy demonstrating how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)