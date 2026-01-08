(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Fairchild 2025 Year in Review

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Over the course of 2025, Team Fairchild completed numerous exercises and readiness inspections in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy demonstrating how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 18:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993176
    VIRIN: 260115-F-QA066-1001
    Filename: DOD_111483094
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild 2025 Year in Review, by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Global Reach
    Strategic Deterrence
    Airpower Anytime Anywhere
    Year in Review 2025

