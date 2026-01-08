(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    After the fight: Reflections on readiness

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron reflect on their participation in Exercise Mosaic Tiger at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 12-21, 2025, sharing their experiences operating under pressure and relying on teamwork to accomplish the mission. The exercise tested Airmen’s adaptability, resilience and warrior mindset while highlighting the human side of readiness across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993173
    VIRIN: 260114-F-WH802-1001
    Filename: DOD_111483057
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Air Combat Command
    23d Wing

