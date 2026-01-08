After the fight: Reflections on readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron reflect on their participation in Exercise Mosaic Tiger at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 12-21, 2025, sharing their experiences operating under pressure and relying on teamwork to accomplish the mission. The exercise tested Airmen’s adaptability, resilience and warrior mindset while highlighting the human side of readiness across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
