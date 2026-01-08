After the fight: Reflections on readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron reflect on their participation in Exercise Mosaic Tiger at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 12-21, 2025, sharing their experiences operating under pressure and relying on teamwork to accomplish the mission. The exercise tested Airmen’s adaptability, resilience and warrior mindset while highlighting the human side of readiness across the force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)