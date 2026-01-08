(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Weapons Qualifications in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    01.12.2026

    Video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army’s Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualifications assessed Soldiers’ ability to maintain weapons proficiency and accuracy during scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers, ensuring readiness to support fellow NATO allied military police during law enforcement operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 06:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993170
    VIRIN: 260113-Z-NV643-1006
    PIN: 260113V
    Filename: DOD_111482960
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Weapons Qualifications in Latvia, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #EFDL #strongertogether #MP #100MPAD

