U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Weapons Qualifications in Latvia

The U.S. Army’s Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualifications assessed Soldiers’ ability to maintain weapons proficiency and accuracy during scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers, ensuring readiness to support fellow NATO allied military police during law enforcement operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 06:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993170
|VIRIN:
|260113-Z-NV643-1006
|PIN:
|260113V
|Filename:
|DOD_111482960
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
