    AUTEC plays critical role in undersea warfare

    ANDROS TOWN, BAHAMAS

    01.15.2026

    Video by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    The Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), a NUWC Division Newport detachment located on Andros Island in the Bahamas, provides one-of-a-kind support to the full spectrum of undersea testing in a desirable acoustic and geographic environment.

    AUTEC
    NUWC Division Newport

