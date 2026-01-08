Lt. Col. Keith Manry, 436th Airlift Wing chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Kinglocke, 436th Airlift Wing chaplain team noncommissioned officer-in-charge, shares information about moral injury on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2026. The chaplain team described moral injury as an internal struggle of overwhelming guilt and shame, affecting many warfighters and staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 15:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993166
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-IN607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111482798
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Moral Injury, by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.