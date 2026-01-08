(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moral Injury

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Keith Manry, 436th Airlift Wing chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Kinglocke, 436th Airlift Wing chaplain team noncommissioned officer-in-charge, shares information about moral injury on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2026. The chaplain team described moral injury as an internal struggle of overwhelming guilt and shame, affecting many warfighters and staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moral Injury, by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

