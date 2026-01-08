Shipyard Workers Build U.S. Navy Ships at Ingalls Shipbuilding

This b-roll package contains footage from the Ingalls Shipbuilding shipyard in Pascagoula, MS, of shipyard workers building ships for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James Stanfield/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993153
|VIRIN:
|260105-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111482574
|Length:
|00:18:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
