Timelapse Video: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993152" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaks ice in the Ross Sea during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 11, 2026. Operation Deep Freeze works closely with other Antarctic programs to include those of New Zealand, Australia and Italy, as well as their respective defense forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)