    Timelapse Video: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

    ANTARCTICA

    01.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaks ice in the Ross Sea during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 11, 2026. Operation Deep Freeze works closely with other Antarctic programs to include those of New Zealand, Australia and Italy, as well as their respective defense forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993152
    VIRIN: 260111-G-FN033-9570
    Filename: DOD_111482564
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AQ

    USCG PolarOps

