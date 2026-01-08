Timelapse Video: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANTARCTICA

    01.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits toward McMurdo Sound while breaking ice during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 11, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star supports the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to support a secure and sustainable Southern Ocean. The crew's efforts to observe and monitor fishing and other activity on the high seas safeguarded resources and U.S. national interests in the Antarctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993150
    VIRIN: 260111-G-FN033-2385
    Filename: DOD_111482551
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: AQ

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    OperationDeepFreeze
    USCG PolarOps
    CGatSea
    ODF26

