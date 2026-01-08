Timelapse Video: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits toward McMurdo Sound while breaking ice during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 11, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star supports the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to support a secure and sustainable Southern Ocean. The crew's efforts to observe and monitor fishing and other activity on the high seas safeguarded resources and U.S. national interests in the Antarctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)