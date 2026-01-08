Timelapse Video: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits toward McMurdo Sound while breaking ice during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 11, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star supports the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to support a secure and sustainable Southern Ocean. The crew's efforts to observe and monitor fishing and other activity on the high seas safeguarded resources and U.S. national interests in the Antarctic region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
