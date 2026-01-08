Committed to Safe Maternity Care

Irwin Army Community Hospital remains committed to providing safe, quality care for expectant mothers at Fort Riley. In this message, the Clinical Nurse Officer in Charge of Labor and Delivery explains how IACH ensures continuity of care during periods of fluctuating staffing by coordinating closely with partner hospitals nearby while always remaining ready to assess, stabilize, and care for any mother who comes through our doors. This approach reflects IACH’s ongoing focus on patient safety, seamless care, and support for military families at every stage of pregnancy and childbirth.
Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 14:35
Category:
|Interviews
Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
