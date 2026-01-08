(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Committed to Safe Maternity Care

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Irwin Army Community Hospital remains committed to providing safe, quality care for expectant mothers at Fort Riley. In this message, the Clinical Nurse Officer in Charge of Labor and Delivery explains how IACH ensures continuity of care during periods of fluctuating staffing by coordinating closely with partner hospitals nearby while always remaining ready to assess, stabilize, and care for any mother who comes through our doors. This approach reflects IACH’s ongoing focus on patient safety, seamless care, and support for military families at every stage of pregnancy and childbirth.

    Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 14:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 993145
    VIRIN: 260114-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111482514
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    pregnancy
    childbirth
    Maternity Care
    Labor & Delivery

