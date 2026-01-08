(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Alabama (BB-60) b-roll

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features slow motion 4k footage of USS Alabama (BB-60), currently a museum ship located in Mobile, AL (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993143
    VIRIN: 260106-N-RT381-1004
    Filename: DOD_111482512
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Alabama (BB-60) b-roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Alabama

