    2024 Ebbing Air National Guard Base State of the State

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    Ebbing Air National Guard highlight video for 2024. The highlight video is often called the State of the State and showcases Ebbing's contributions to the force.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993132
    VIRIN: 250318-Z-F3941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111482441
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ebbing Air National Guard Base State of the State, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

