U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, and Col. Patrick McClintock, 437th Airlift Wing commander, give statements during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2026. CRE 2026 is Joint Base Charleston’s annual exercise focused on rapid global mobility and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 13:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|993121
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-SL051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111482423
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 leadership interviews, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
