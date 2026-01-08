(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 leadership interviews

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, and Col. Patrick McClintock, 437th Airlift Wing commander, give statements during Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 14, 2026. CRE 2026 is Joint Base Charleston’s annual exercise focused on rapid global mobility and installation defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 993121
    VIRIN: 260114-F-SL051-1001
    Filename: DOD_111482423
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Readiness Exercise 2026 leadership interviews, by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    437th AW
    628th ABW
    Combat Readiness exercise
    CRE 2026
    Combat Readiness Exercise 2026

