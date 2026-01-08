(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Randall Reed Observes Turbo Fusion

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Gen. Randall Reed, TRANSCOM Commander, visits the Port of Tacoma to see how the service members and civilians were performing during the exercise Turbo Fusion. The exercise is designed to stress the deployment of supplies at miultiple ports therefore telling senior learders where the U.S. Military is doing well or needs improvement.

    General Randall Reed
    TRANSCOM
    ARTRANS
    Turbo Fusion

