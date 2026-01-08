Gen. Randall Reed, TRANSCOM Commander, visits the Port of Tacoma to see how the service members and civilians were performing during the exercise Turbo Fusion. The exercise is designed to stress the deployment of supplies at miultiple ports therefore telling senior learders where the U.S. Military is doing well or needs improvement.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 12:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
This work, Gen. Randall Reed Observes Turbo Fusion, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
