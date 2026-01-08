B-roll: 2024 Bilateral Security Cooperation Framework

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage showing members of the Rhode Island National Guard host the annual Bilateral Security Cooperation Framework Executive Session in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and U.S. Northern Command, March 28, 2024 through May, 04, 2024, Rhode Island. The collaboration resolves to strengthen regional security cooperation and reinforce the longstanding partnership between Rhode Island and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)