    B-roll: 2024 Bilateral Security Cooperation Framework

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Terry Rajsombath 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    B-roll footage showing members of the Rhode Island National Guard host the annual Bilateral Security Cooperation Framework Executive Session in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and U.S. Northern Command, March 28, 2024 through May, 04, 2024, Rhode Island. The collaboration resolves to strengthen regional security cooperation and reinforce the longstanding partnership between Rhode Island and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Terry Rajsombath)

    Rhode Island National Guard
    RBDF
    royal bahamas defence force
    State Partnership Program
    The Commonwealth of The Bahamas (Bahamas)

