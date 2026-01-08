The Illinois National Guard is part of our communities and we draw our strength from our communities. The Illinois Army National Guard was proud to be part of the Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game on Jan. 10, a 51-48 victory over Stonehill College of North Easton, Massachusetts. Go Cougars! Fox Company of the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruit Sustainment Program conducted a swearing in ceremony at halftime of Saturday's game. (Video by Sgt. Xzavier Marte, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Illinois Army National Guard.)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993093
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-HB480-4157
|Filename:
|DOD_111481962
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois Army National Guard participates at Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game, by SGT Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.