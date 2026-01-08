Illinois Army National Guard participates at Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Illinois National Guard is part of our communities and we draw our strength from our communities. The Illinois Army National Guard was proud to be part of the Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game on Jan. 10, a 51-48 victory over Stonehill College of North Easton, Massachusetts. Go Cougars! Fox Company of the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruit Sustainment Program conducted a swearing in ceremony at halftime of Saturday's game. (Video by Sgt. Xzavier Marte, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Illinois Army National Guard.)