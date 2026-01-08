(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Army National Guard participates at Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Illinois National Guard is part of our communities and we draw our strength from our communities. The Illinois Army National Guard was proud to be part of the Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game on Jan. 10, a 51-48 victory over Stonehill College of North Easton, Massachusetts. Go Cougars! Fox Company of the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruit Sustainment Program conducted a swearing in ceremony at halftime of Saturday's game. (Video by Sgt. Xzavier Marte, 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Illinois Army National Guard.)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993093
    VIRIN: 260110-A-HB480-4157
    Filename: DOD_111481962
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard participates at Chicago State University Women's Basketball Military Appreciation Day Game, by SGT Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois Army National Guard

