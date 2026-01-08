VMM-264's first flight following reactivation (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 264, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct the squadron's first flight after reactivation at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2026. VMM-264’s reactivation adds an additional MV-22B Osprey squadron to 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force and reflects incremental adjustments in Force Design to meet the operational demands of the service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)