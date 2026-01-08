(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMM-264's first flight following reactivation (Reel)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 264, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct the squadron's first flight after reactivation at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2026. VMM-264’s reactivation adds an additional MV-22B Osprey squadron to 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force and reflects incremental adjustments in Force Design to meet the operational demands of the service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993092
    VIRIN: 260115-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111481916
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-264's first flight following reactivation (Reel), by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron
    VMM-264

