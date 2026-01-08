VMM-264's first flight following reactivation (Reel)

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 264, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conduct the squadron's first flight after reactivation at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 6, 2026. VMM-264’s reactivation adds an additional MV-22B Osprey squadron to 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force and reflects incremental adjustments in Force Design to meet the operational demands of the service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
