DARPA Triage Challenge: Integrating Sensor Data for Life-Saving Insights

The DARPA Triage Challenge is tackling the challenge of sensing casualties in chaotic environments. By integrating diverse sensor data, AI systems can provide rapid, contact-free assessments. Self-funded teams: contribute to this vital research. Explore the challenge & application details: https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge
