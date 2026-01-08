(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DARPA Triage Challenge: Integrating Sensor Data for Life-Saving Insights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    DARPA

    The DARPA Triage Challenge is tackling the challenge of sensing casualties in chaotic environments. By integrating diverse sensor data, AI systems can provide rapid, contact-free assessments. Self-funded teams: contribute to this vital research. Explore the challenge & application details: https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge

    #TriageChallenge #Sensors #Innovation

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993082
    VIRIN: 260113-D-D0231-3322
    Filename: DOD_111481846
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARPA Triage Challenge: Integrating Sensor Data for Life-Saving Insights, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DARPA Triage Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video