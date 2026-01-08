DARPA Triage Challenge: AI for Real-World Emergencies

There is a critical need for reliable, real-world AI tools for military medics and first responders. Are you a self-funded team developing innovative AI solutions in this space? We’d love for you to join us! https://www.darpa.mil/research/challe...
#TriageChallenge
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993081
|VIRIN:
|260115-D-D0231-5811
|Filename:
|DOD_111481842
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
