    Coast Guard Releases Force Design 2028 Initial Update, Highlights Return on Investment

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The U.S. Coast Guard releases its first Force Design initial update, detailing the reforms implemented since January 2025, Jan. 15, 2026. Through disciplined and aggressive stewardship of its $12.1 billion annual budget, the Coast Guard delivers an unmatched return on investment for the Nation. Conservative analysis shows the Service generates more than $74 billion in social and economic value through cost avoidance—representing a 6-to-1 return on taxpayer investment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Shultz)

