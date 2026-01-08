Coast Guard Releases Force Design 2028 Initial Update, Highlights Return on Investment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard releases its first Force Design initial update, detailing the reforms implemented since January 2025, Jan. 15, 2026. Through disciplined and aggressive stewardship of its $12.1 billion annual budget, the Coast Guard delivers an unmatched return on investment for the Nation. Conservative analysis shows the Service generates more than $74 billion in social and economic value through cost avoidance—representing a 6-to-1 return on taxpayer investment. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Shultz)