    Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 15, 2026

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with U.S. Coast Guard through the Department of Homeland Security and The Justice Department.

    In another pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and apprehended Motor/Tanker Veronica without incident. The Veronica is the latest tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean, proving the effectiveness of Operation Southern Spear yet again.

    These operations are backed by the full power of the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including the ready and lethal platforms of USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), USS San Antonio (LPD 17), and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully.

    The Department of War, in coordination with interagency partners, will defend our homeland by ending illicit activity and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993077
    VIRIN: 260115-D-D0465-8763
    Filename: DOD_111481793
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    CaribOps

