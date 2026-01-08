Reel: U.S. Marines with Truck Company, 23d Marine Regiment conduct known distance range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Truck Company, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve conduct a known distance range during annual training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 9, 2026. The known distance range enhances marksmanship fundamentals and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)







By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:





“Trap Beats Rock The Party” by Keyframe Audio ://stock.adobe.com