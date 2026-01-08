(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reel: U.S. Marines with Truck Company, 23d Marine Regiment conduct known distance range

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Truck Company, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve conduct a known distance range during annual training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Jan. 9, 2026. The known distance range enhances marksmanship fundamentals and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)



    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:


    “Trap Beats Rock The Party” by Keyframe Audio ://stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993076
    VIRIN: 250115-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111481792
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reel: U.S. Marines with Truck Company, 23d Marine Regiment conduct known distance range, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve, SMCR, Known Distance, Truck Company, 23rd Marine Regiment, MARFORRES

