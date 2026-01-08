U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 102nd Military Police Company, 327th Military Police Battalion, engage targets with their M4 Carbine and M17 SIG Saur Pistol during their law enforcement weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, Jan. 13, 2026. The qualification and training is a realistic, dynamic assessment used to evaluate Soldiers’ abilities to maintain accuracy and precision across multiple scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers. These qualifications help ensure that military police remain ready to support NATO-aligned military police operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 11:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993075
|VIRIN:
|260112-Z-CL916-1003
|PIN:
|260112-C
|Filename:
|DOD_111481779
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd Military Police Company: Weapons Training and Qualification Highlights, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.