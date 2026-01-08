Sgt. 1st Class discusses Multinational Training and more During Winter Falcon 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Baxter, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, discusses the combined armored training exercise during Operation Winter Falcon 26 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. Baxter explained how training side-by-side with Polish counterparts strengthens interoperability and sharing tactics, and crew-level integration ensures mutual understanding of operations in the battle space. Baxter also described operating an Abrams tank with Polish Army Maj. Gen. Maciej Jabłoński, Deputy Commanding General–Interoperability, U.S. Army V Corps, serving as the tank commander during live-fire training, highlighting allied trust, innovation, and multinational cooperation in combined armored operations. Training exercises like this reinforces NATO’s collective defense posture on the Alliance’s eastern flank.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)