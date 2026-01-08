U.S. Army Pfc. Jack Hajewski assigned to the 102nd Military Police Company, 327th Military Police Battalion, goes over the importance of readiness when it comes to law enforcement weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, Jan. 12, 2026. The qualification and training is a realistic, dynamic assessment used to evaluate Soldiers’ abilities to maintain accuracy and precision across multiple scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers. These qualifications help ensure military police remain ready to support NATO allied military police operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 11:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|993071
|VIRIN:
|260112-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|260112A
|Filename:
|DOD_111481762
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Jack Hajewski highlights readiness during military police weapons training in Latvia, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.