Pfc. Jack Hajewski highlights readiness during military police weapons training in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Pfc. Jack Hajewski assigned to the 102nd Military Police Company, 327th Military Police Battalion, goes over the importance of readiness when it comes to law enforcement weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, Jan. 12, 2026. The qualification and training is a realistic, dynamic assessment used to evaluate Soldiers’ abilities to maintain accuracy and precision across multiple scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers. These qualifications help ensure military police remain ready to support NATO allied military police operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)