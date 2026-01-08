Pfc. Jack Hajewski highlights readiness during military police weapons training in Latvia

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    01.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jack Hajewski assigned to the 102nd Military Police Company, 327th Military Police Battalion, goes over the importance of readiness when it comes to law enforcement weapons training and qualifications at Adazi, Latvia, Jan. 12, 2026. The qualification and training is a realistic, dynamic assessment used to evaluate Soldiers’ abilities to maintain accuracy and precision across multiple scenarios they may encounter throughout their military careers. These qualifications help ensure military police remain ready to support NATO allied military police operations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 11:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 993071
    VIRIN: 260112-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 260112A
    Filename: DOD_111481762
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    TAGS

    EUROPE
    USAREUR-AF
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    EFDL
    #MP 100thMPAD # Army

