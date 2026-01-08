(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phases A-10

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Kealy, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phase dock chief, explains the aircraft phase maintenance process in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The 75th EFGS conducts phase inspections every 600 flight hours to ensure aircraft remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993063
    VIRIN: 251212-F-UX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111481681
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron phases A-10, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, A-10, 75 EFGS

