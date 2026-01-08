(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR-35 Production Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, salute for a production at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 23:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993057
    VIRIN: 260115-M-ER396-1001
    Filename: DOD_111481519
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-35 Production Video, by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Formation; Production; Marines; Salute; Camp Kinser; Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video