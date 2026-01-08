U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, salute for a production at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 23:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993057
|VIRIN:
|260115-M-ER396-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111481519
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-35 Production Video, by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.