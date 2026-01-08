COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 10, 2026) –Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo leadership participates in the Toka Ebisu Festival at the Kameyama Hachimangu Shrine in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 21:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993055
|VIRIN:
|260110-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111481461
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
