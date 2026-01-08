Fuel Tank Rescue Drill

U.S. NAVY FUEL STATION AKASAKI, Japan (Jan. 13, 2026) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fire and Emergency Services holds a confined space rescue exercise in fuel tank 12 onboard U.S. Navy Fuel Station Akasaki, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|01.13.2026
|01.14.2026 20:38
|Video Productions
|993053
|260114-N-GG032-1001
|DOD_111481442
|00:01:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|1
|1
