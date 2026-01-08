3rd LCT departs for Pohakuloa Training Area

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load personnel, luggage, and ammunition onto MV-22 Osprey and KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 8-9, 2026. MAG-24 supported 3rd MLR in their annual pre-deployment training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, where Marines and Sailors receive realistic training with new equipment, integrate with other sections to complete missions, and improve skills, tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993043
|VIRIN:
|260108-M-MI096-2001
|PIN:
|534637
|Filename:
|DOD_111481363
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
