    3rd LCT departs for Pohakuloa Training Area

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, load personnel, luggage, and ammunition onto MV-22 Osprey and KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 8-9, 2026. MAG-24 supported 3rd MLR in their annual pre-deployment training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, where Marines and Sailors receive realistic training with new equipment, integrate with other sections to complete missions, and improve skills, tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993043
    VIRIN: 260108-M-MI096-2001
    PIN: 534637
    Filename: DOD_111481363
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Readiness
    PTA
    3d MarDiv
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

