(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRANSCOM Gen. Randall Reed Visits Turbo Fusion in Tacoma, WA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    TRANSCOM Commander Gen. Randall Reed went to the Port of Tacoma to see first hand how the serviceemembers and civilians are performing during the exercise Turbo Fusion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993036
    VIRIN: 260113-O-JX514-4129
    Filename: DOD_111481106
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRANSCOM Gen. Randall Reed Visits Turbo Fusion in Tacoma, WA, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paul Harris
    General Randall Reed
    TRANSCOM
    ARTRANS
    Turbo Fusion
    Colonel Russell Henry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video