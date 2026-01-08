TRANSCOM Gen. Randall Reed Visits Turbo Fusion in Tacoma, WA

TRANSCOM Commander Gen. Randall Reed went to the Port of Tacoma to see first hand how the serviceemembers and civilians are performing during the exercise Turbo Fusion.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:06:26
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
