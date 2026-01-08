(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PNSY STEM Outreach Robotics Event

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 11, 2026)

    Ready. Set. ROBOT!

    Join us for the first-ever Seacoast FIRST® Tech Challenge Qualifying Competition on January 17th!

    Co-hosted by PNSY and the Town of Kittery, this tournament showcases the incredible technical
    skills and teamwork of local students as they vie for a spot at the State Championships.

    Kittery Community Center
    Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

    Be there to witness the next generation of engineers and innovators!

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993033
    VIRIN: 260111-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111481042
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY STEM Outreach Robotics Event, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #STEM
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    Portsmouth Naval Shipayrd
    #FIRSTTechChallenge

