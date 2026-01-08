PNSY STEM Outreach Robotics Event

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 11, 2026)
Ready. Set. ROBOT!
Join us for the first-ever Seacoast FIRST® Tech Challenge Qualifying Competition on January 17th!
Co-hosted by PNSY and the Town of Kittery, this tournament showcases the incredible technical
skills and teamwork of local students as they vie for a spot at the State Championships.
Kittery Community Center
Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Be there to witness the next generation of engineers and innovators!
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
