PNSY STEM Outreach Robotics Event

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 11, 2026)



Ready. Set. ROBOT!



Join us for the first-ever Seacoast FIRST® Tech Challenge Qualifying Competition on January 17th!



Co-hosted by PNSY and the Town of Kittery, this tournament showcases the incredible technical

skills and teamwork of local students as they vie for a spot at the State Championships.



Kittery Community Center

Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Be there to witness the next generation of engineers and innovators!



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)