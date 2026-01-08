This video highlights the record-breaking USV transatlantic crossing accomplished by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic team. The video shares how this achievement was a collaborative effort between multiple US Navy fleets and industry partners. An impressive show of the teamwork behind this innovative capability!
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993030
|VIRIN:
|260110-N-N1513-8769
|Filename:
|DOD_111480721
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaboration results in USV transatlantic crossing! (vertical), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.