    Collaboration results in USV transatlantic crossing! (vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This video highlights the record-breaking USV transatlantic crossing accomplished by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic team. The video shares how this achievement was a collaborative effort between multiple US Navy fleets and industry partners. An impressive show of the teamwork behind this innovative capability!

    NIWC
    Naval Information Warfare Center

