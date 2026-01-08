Ceremonial SIG SAUER M17 Pistols of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the ceremonial features of the SIG SAUER P320 M17 pistols carried by Tomb Guard Sentinels of the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. January 14, 2026. Presented on Oct. 11, 2018, the pistols replaced the Beretta M9 and are named Silence, Respect, Dignity, and Perseverance, incorporating symbolic elements such as wood grips from the USS Olympia, marble dust from the Tomb, and engravings honoring the Sentinel’s Creed and the Tomb’s history. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)