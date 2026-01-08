(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineers welcome a USV that will reduce risk to sailors! (vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This record-breaking USV crossing was monitored by talented hashtag Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers! This achievement will change reconnaissance by extending operational reach and reducing risk to sailors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993027
    VIRIN: 260102-N-N1513-4040
    Filename: DOD_111480703
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    TAGS

    NIWC
    Naval Information Warfare Center

