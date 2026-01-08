F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Arctic Thunder Open House 2024. U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs a J-turn.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993023
|VIRIN:
|240720-F-ED401-8901
|Filename:
|DOD_111480683
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Arctic Thunder Open House 2024, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.