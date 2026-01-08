Engineers welcome USV off the coast of Portugal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the moment Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers welcomed the record-breaking arrival of the fastest solo USV transatlantic crossing! This unmanned vessel crossed in 62 days and traveled nearly 4000 miles from Charleston, SC to Troia, Portugal.



We are so proud that our workforce is a part of history, for the advancement of unmanned Naval warfare!