Engineers welcome USV off the coast of Portugal

This is the moment Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers welcomed the record-breaking arrival of the fastest solo USV transatlantic crossing! This unmanned vessel crossed in 62 days and traveled nearly 4000 miles from Charleston, SC to Troia, Portugal.
We are so proud that our workforce is a part of history, for the advancement of unmanned Naval warfare!
