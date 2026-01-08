(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Engineers welcome USV off the coast of Portugal

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This is the moment Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers welcomed the record-breaking arrival of the fastest solo USV transatlantic crossing! This unmanned vessel crossed in 62 days and traveled nearly 4000 miles from Charleston, SC to Troia, Portugal.

    We are so proud that our workforce is a part of history, for the advancement of unmanned Naval warfare!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993022
    VIRIN: 251220-N-N1513-9165
    Filename: DOD_111480678
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers welcome USV off the coast of Portugal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NIWC
    Naval Information Warfare Center

