(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Addresses National Guard Contributions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Capt. James Mason 

    National Guard Bureau

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll discussed the relevance and impact of the National Guard during the first Army Senior Leader Situation Report held Jan. 12 at Fort Drum, N.Y. Throughout 2025, the National Guard mobilized thousands of Soldiers and Airmen in support of a broad range of operations at home and abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Capt. Jamie Mason).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993021
    VIRIN: 260112-A-PO971-1710
    Filename: DOD_111480659
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Addresses National Guard Contributions, by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Always Ready Alway There
    National Guard
    Army Senior Leader SITREP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video