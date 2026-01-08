Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Addresses National Guard Contributions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll discussed the relevance and impact of the National Guard during the first Army Senior Leader Situation Report held Jan. 12 at Fort Drum, N.Y. Throughout 2025, the National Guard mobilized thousands of Soldiers and Airmen in support of a broad range of operations at home and abroad. (U.S. Army National Guard video edited by Capt. Jamie Mason).