(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Avalon Australia International Air Show 2025: Reel 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVALON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Avalon Australia International Air Show 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993018
    VIRIN: 250327-F-ED401-3078
    Filename: DOD_111480611
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: AVALON, VICTORIA, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Avalon Australia International Air Show 2025: Reel 1, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video