F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team transits home from the Homestead Air Reserve Base air show 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992977
|VIRIN:
|112224-F-ED409-1054
|Filename:
|DOD_111480400
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team behind the scenes travel day, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.