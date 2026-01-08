Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform at Scott AFB Air Show, Scott AFB, IL, May 13th, 2023. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992976
|VIRIN:
|112224-F-ED409-1053
|Filename:
|DOD_111480397
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Scott AFB Air Show 2023, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.