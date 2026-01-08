Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform the first ever aerial demonstration over the Academy at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO, April 14th, 2023. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992975
|VIRIN:
|041823-F-ED409-1058
|Filename:
|DOD_111480396
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team Visits USAFA, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
