(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team Cockpit B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs during the 2023 season. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992964
    VIRIN: 112224-F-ED409-1016
    Filename: DOD_111480322
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team Cockpit B-Roll, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video